Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has teamed with London-based artist Lakwena Maciver (who goes by her first name) to advance the artist’s bold messages of empowerment in recognition of International Women’s Day 2020 on March 8 and Women’s History Month.

Bendet and Lakwena have partnered on a limited-edition collaboration that brings Lakwena’s signature murals to life across a capsule collection of apparel.

In the past, Bendet has collaborated with such artists as Keith Haring, Domingo Zapata, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Donald Robertson.

The new capsule puts optimism at the forefront. The Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet x Lakwena collection takes some of Lakwena’s bold statements such as “Raise Your Hopes,” “Lift You Higher,” and “Power,” and transforms them into wearable art.

“I love the positivity and graphic beauty of Lakwena’s artwork,” said Bendet. “Each of her works are visual symbols of strength and optimism.”

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet will donate 10 percent of sales to LifeWay Network, a global organization fighting to end human trafficking by raising consciousness and providing safe spaces and mentorship to survivors. Bendet has joined her friend Nicky Hilton Rothschild in supporting the efforts to LifeWay Network, an organization for which Hilton Rothschild sits on the board.

“I’ve loved seeing my paintings come to life in a different form through this collaboration with Alice + Olivia,” said Lakwena. “I’m really happy that we’re also able to use this as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with survivors of sex trafficking.”

The capsule collection includes a selection of the artist’s affirmations printed on a ball gown skirt, reversible kimono, and a range of empowering T-shirts. The collection, which will be available on the Alice + Olivia web site, as well as selected retailers, retails between $225 for a T to $595 for a maxi skirt.

To launch the collection, Bendet, Lakwena and Hilton will co-host a Female Empowerment Dinner (F.E.D.) at the end of February, marking the second dinner in the F.E.D. series launched by Bendet last month.

The collection will be available at the brand’s retail locations, department and specialty store accounts and e-commerce starting March 1.