Alice + Olivia Brings Its Whimsical Designs to Tempaper

If these walls could talk.

Alice + Olivia has teamed up with Tempaper, a manufacturer of removable wallpaper, to launch a collection of peel-and-stick designs. The eclectic assortment of prints and vintage-inspired designs recognize the brand’s 20th anniversary.

The collection features bold paisley, blooming forget-me-nots, and the Stace Face, all prints that tie back to Alice + Olivia’s spring 2022 collection. The paper can be applied to walls, dorm rooms, furniture and stairs, among other places.

“Collaborating with Tempaper allowed us to bring our spring floral patterns, as seen in our spring fashion collection, to a new category with a home interior offering,” said Stacey Bendet, founder and chief executive officer of Alice + Olivia. “As a designer I always aim to create beauty; this collection of wallpapers has been designed to bring beauty into the homes of people worldwide.”

The XOXO Stace wallpaper in a black-and-white print with a classic red lip, is $42.99 a roll; the Forget-Me-Not blue floral is $125 a double roll; the Full Look, a green and pink pattern paisley, is $125 a double roll, and the Rainbow Stace, featuring the Stace Face pattern on a rainbow background, is $45 for a small panel, and $85 for a large panel.

All of the designs are self-adhesive, repositionable, removable and ASTM Class A fire-rated for flame-spread and smoke developed. They can be purchased through tempaper.com.

