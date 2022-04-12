×
Alice + Olivia Brings Its Whimsical Designs to Tempaper

The wallpaper collection features bold paisley, blooming forget-me-nots, and the Stace Face, all prints that tie back to Alice + Olivia's spring 2022 collection.

Alice + Olivia has teamed up with Tempaper for a wallpaper collection. courtesy shot.

If these walls could talk.

Alice + Olivia  has teamed up with Tempaper, a manufacturer of removable wallpaper, to launch a collection of peel-and-stick designs. The eclectic assortment of prints and vintage-inspired designs recognize the brand’s 20th anniversary.

The collection features bold paisley, blooming forget-me-nots, and the Stace Face, all prints that tie back to Alice + Olivia’s spring 2022 collection. The paper can be applied to walls, dorm rooms, furniture and stairs, among other places.  

An Alice + Olivia x Tempaper design. courtesy shot.

“Collaborating with Tempaper allowed us to bring our spring floral patterns, as seen in our spring fashion collection, to a new category with a home interior offering,” said Stacey Bendet, founder and chief executive officer of Alice + Olivia. “As a designer I always aim to create beauty; this collection of wallpapers has been designed to bring beauty into the homes of people worldwide.”

The XOXO Stace wallpaper in a black-and-white print with a classic red lip, is $42.99 a roll; the Forget-Me-Not blue floral is $125 a double roll; the Full Look, a green and pink pattern paisley, is $125 a double roll, and the Rainbow Stace, featuring the Stace Face pattern on a rainbow background, is $45 for a small panel, and $85 for a large panel.

All of the designs are self-adhesive, repositionable, removable and ASTM Class A fire-rated for flame-spread and smoke developed. They can be purchased through tempaper.com.

 

