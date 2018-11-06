Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet is unveiling a capsule collection featuring the artwork of Keith Haring.

Past Alice + Olivia collaborations include Domingo Zapata, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Donald Robertson. The collection will be available today.

When Bendet was designing the resort 2019 collection, colors such as canary, cherry and cobalt were featured heavily, reminding her of Haring’s work, the company said. His signature, vibrant, fun palette of primary colors embodied Bendet’s creative spirit, which inspired the capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories featuring Haring’s trademark dancing figures and prints in patchwork collages.

“I have always been a fan of Keith Haring’s work — the colors and graphics,” Bendet said. “He was also one of the first artists to advance social causes, and I think at this time in our world, it’s especially important to support artists who have made a difference.”

Haring, whose work responded to urban street culture of the Eighties, died in 1990 at the age of 31. He was inspired by the graffiti artists whose marks covered the city’s subway cars.

The Keith Haring x Alice + Olivia capsule collection includes a dancing figures print on a leather jacket, reversible bomber, cardigan, T-shirts, ballgown skirts, a clutch and booties, and a patchwork print on a denim jacket, denim skirt and jeans. The collection retails for $195 to $1,295.

Accompanying the launch will be an ad campaign featuring Barron and Tessa Hilton. The collection will be available at Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet retail stores, on aliceandolivia.com and at select retailers.