Alicia Keys Pays Homage to N.Y.C. in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.

The award-winning singer and actress stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetrical cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.

According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column dress was made with 30,000 transparent crystal stones and black lacquer sequins while the design of the skyline was made from more than 200,000 crystal stones. The dress was mirrored on one Ralph Lauren showed at his fall 2022 runway show in Manhattan in March.

She was styled by Jason Bolden, who also works with the likes of Gabrielle Union, Cynthia Erivo and Serena Williams, among others.

Speaking with Vogue, Keys mentioned that she was inspired by New York City, as she and her husband Swizz Beatz are from the city, with the singer from Manhattan and the rapper-record producer from the Bronx. Swizz Beatz also wore Ralph Lauren for the night.

The singer’s makeup on Monday was from her own skin care and wellness brand, Keys Soulcare, created in partnership with E.l.f. Beauty, which launched the brand’s first collection of color. The line includes a lip balm, cheek tints and brow gel.

The brand always aimed to take on new categories beyond home fragrance and skin care, but the new collection, called Color Care, also marks Keys’ evolving attitude toward the category.

“I was taking on these tremendously oppressive beauty standards that I thought somehow applied to me in regards to being perfect, and I obviously rebelled against that,” Keys told WWD, in reference to her previous disavowals of makeup. “I found my way around to the fact that I get to create my beauty standard, I get to choose what is beauty to me, and how I want to express that.”

For many years, Keys opted to go makeup-free for red carpets, awards shows and events.

This year’s Met Gala focuses on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is a celebration of American fashion. This year’s dress code is “Gilded Glamour,” which takes inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 to 1890.

