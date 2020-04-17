LIVE FROM VALENTINO: Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and the Rome-based couture brand are launching a series of live performances on the label’s official Instagram account @maisonvalentino.



The first performance will be held this evening at 1 p.m. PST/ 10 p.m. CET by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, followed by a reading of poetry by Rupi Kaur. The goal is to take over the brand’s Instagram Stories live to entertain and connect the Valentino community as social distancing is enforced in fighting the coronavirus.



“I have realized how stronger we have become through connections within our own community,” said Piccioli. “I wanted to share with you these unique performances to be connected by our emotions.”

This is the first of a series of live performances under the #chezmaisonvalentino moniker.

Brands have been reviewing their Instagram feeds throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, building their communities and providing connection and education. Designers have been creating personal videos or having video or live chats with friends. Chanel on April 3 also contributed to keeping people entertained at home by hosting a live performance by Belgian singer Angèle exclusively on its Instagram Stories under the hashtag #LiveWithChanel.