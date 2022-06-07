×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Franchise Group Lead Bidder For Kohl’s

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Alighieri Turns London’s Television Center Into Italian Piazza

The pop-up will host a tabaccheria selling souvenirs, a gelato shop supplied by Badiani, an aperitivo bar, a trattoria and a bridal shop.

Illustration of Mercato Alighieri Courtesy

One of London’s most talked-about jewelry labels, Alighieri, is bringing a dash of Tuscan summer to West London’s Television Centre from Wednesday with a 10-day pop-up called “Mercato Alighieri.”

The forecourt of the former BBC headquarters between 1960 and 2013 will be transformed into a petit Italian market with pastel-hued structures created by set designer Joanna Goodman, and a piazza with seating.

It will host a tabaccheria selling souvenirs, a gelato shop supplied by Badiani, an aperitivo bar, a trattoria and a bridal shop, which will offer pearl earrings, chunky chokers and molten diamond rings from the brand, as well as private consultations for bespoke engagement rings and bridal styling sessions with the Alighieri team.

Named after Italian poet Dante Alighieri, brand founder Rosh Mahtani who received the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2020, has always been inspired by elements of Italian history, literature and art for her wide range of recycled gold-plated fashion jewelry, with prices ranging from 12,000 pounds for a made to order chainmail dress to 100 pounds for an earring. Her bestselling medallion necklaces are priced between 150 and 2,250 pounds.

“I fell in love with Dante’s work and his hometown when I was 19. I am so excited to bring the energy and excitement of Florence — my favorite place on earth to West London.”

“The Mercato Alighieri is inspired by my memories of living in this historic and magical city; reminiscing about times spent strolling along the Arno, sitting on the steps of the Chiesa Santo Spirito with an aperitivo, and chasing the spirit of Dante through the cobbled streets and frescoed buildings.

“Alighieri has always been about bringing people together through the universal language of jewelry, and this is an extension of that principle. We invite friends, families, and strangers to soak up the atmosphere of Italy and celebrate friendships new and old,” Mahtani said.

