Alison Brie Embraces Statement Color in Red David Koma Minidress at ‘Spin Me Round’ Screening

Alison Brie made a fashion statement at the premiere of her latest movie.

At the screening of “Spin Me Round” at The London in West Hollywood, California, the actress wore a red mini one-shoulder dress with a halter neckline by David Koma. She paired the look with matching open-toe satin heels. She styled her brown hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup simple.

She is usually styled by Erin Walsh, who also works with Anne Hathaway, Ashley Park and Nazanin Boniadi.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

Joining her at the screening were some of her costars, including Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen and Debby Ryan, among others. Brie was also accompanied by her husband Dave Franco.

Brie plays the lead role of Amber in upcoming romantic comedy thriller, which follows a woman who wins an all-expenses-paid trip to a company’s “institute” outside of Florence and meets its charming and wealthy owner. However, the longer she stays there, she realizes not everything is as it seems.

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Molly Shannon attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Spin Me Round” held at The London in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

The movie, which will be released by IFC Films and AMC+ on Aug. 19, was co-written by Brie and Jeff Baena, with the latter directing the movie.

Brie is best known for her roles in “Mad Men,” “Community,” “How to Be Single” and Netflix’s “Glow,” which earned her two Golden Globe nominations.