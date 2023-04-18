Aliza Licht Launches Her New Book, ‘On Brand,’ Outside Nasdaq Headquarters

Friends, colleagues and family came out Tuesday afternoon to help launch Aliza Licht’s new book, “On Brand: Shape Your Narrative. Share Your Vision. Shift Their Perception.” A giant image of the book’s cover was projected over the Nasdaq billboard at the corner of 43rd Street and Broadway.

Among those gathered on the street corner were Jill Kargman, Lydia Fenet, Patti Cohen, Anne Keating, Mickey Boardman, Sophia Chabbott, Darcy Miller, and Kimry Blackwelder.

The bestselling author of “Leave Your Mark,” Licht shares her insider strategies for developing a personal brand to ensure that one’s name gets dropped in the right rooms and that people know the value one might add. As Licht explained, a well-defined personal brand can secure professional longevity — what you do today may not be what you do tomorrow.

In “On Brand,” she writes that how one shows up in person, over email and on social media communicates a personal brand. The book also tackles managing reputation and surviving cancel culture, understanding value and negotiating, and navigating a rebrand in the event of a professional pivot.

“I’ve always been passionate about mentoring, and with “On Brand” I’m confident that I can help people understand who they already are, who they want to be, and ensure other people see them that way,” said Licht on Tuesday.

Published by Union Square & Co., the 304-page hardcover book sells for $27.99.

A marketer, author, podcaster and personal branding expert, Licht is the founder of Leave Your Mark, a multimedia brand and consultancy. Earlier she created and was the popular voice of the anonymous social media persona, DKNY PR Girl, and was senior vice president of global communications at Donna Karan International.