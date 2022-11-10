Aliza Licht Pens Second Book

Aliza Licht, who wears many hats as a marketer, bestselling author, podcaster and founder of Leave Your Mark, a multimedia brand and marketing consultancy, has written a second book called “On Brand: Shape Your Narrative. Share Your Vision. Shift Their Perception.” It is being published by Union Square & Co. and comes out April 18.

The former voice of the anonymous and once popular Twitter handle, DKNY PR Girl, Licht picks up where she left off in her first book, “Leave Your Mark.” That book, published in 2015, focused on personal brand-building and has been translated into multiple languages. In her new book, Licht shares personal and professional advice from her experiences and expert contributors to help readers discover what their brand is, who they already are, who they want to be and how to ensure others see them that way.

“In a world where we communicate nonstop in both obvious and subtle ways, getting your message right and learning how to market yourself is paramount to success,” Licht said. “This book is for the new graduate seeking their first job, the middle manager looking to level up, the executive who wants to become a thought leader, the entrepreneur building from scratch, the person who wants to pivot to a new career, the influencer who is their own brand — it’s for anyone who wants to affect the way people perceive them and feel proud when they hear the words ‘that’s so on brand for you,'” Licht said.

Licht was named one of America’s Next Top Mentors by the New York Times and one of Business Insider’s Top 20 Most Innovative Career Coaches.

In another role, she will also be hosting an event on Zoom called “Navigating Layoffs, Pay Transparency and Negotiations,” on Nov. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m., and talking with Peter Rahbar, founder of The Rahbar Group and workplace legal expert.

Earlier in her career, Licht was senior vice president of global communications at The Donna Karan Co., executive brand marketing and communications at Alice + Olivia, and head of social media and brand experiences at Warby Parker.