×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Conjures a Gingerbread Christmas Fantasy at Harrods

Fashion

A ‘Youthquake’ Is Redefining American Fashion

Aliza Licht Pens Second Book

Her new book seeks to help readers define and cultivate their personal brand.

Aliza Licht
Aliza Licht courtesy photo

Aliza Licht, who wears many hats as a marketer, bestselling author, podcaster and founder of Leave Your Mark, a multimedia brand and marketing consultancy, has written a second book called “On Brand: Shape Your Narrative. Share Your Vision. Shift Their Perception.” It is being published by Union Square & Co. and comes out April 18.

The former voice of the anonymous and once popular Twitter handle, DKNY PR Girl, Licht picks up where she left off in her first book, “Leave Your Mark.” That book, published in 2015, focused on personal brand-building and has been translated into multiple languages. In her new book, Licht shares personal and professional advice from her experiences and expert contributors to help readers discover what their brand is, who they already are, who they want to be and how to ensure others see them that way.

Related Galleries

“In a world where we communicate nonstop in both obvious and subtle ways, getting your message right and learning how to market yourself is paramount to success,” Licht said. “This book is for the new graduate seeking their first job, the middle manager looking to level up, the executive who wants to become a thought leader, the entrepreneur building from scratch, the person who wants to pivot to a new career, the influencer who is their own brand — it’s for anyone who wants to affect the way people perceive them and feel proud when they hear the words ‘that’s so on brand for you,'” Licht said.

Licht was named one of America’s Next Top Mentors by the New York Times and one of Business Insider’s Top 20 Most Innovative Career Coaches.

In another role, she will also be hosting an event on Zoom called “Navigating Layoffs, Pay Transparency and Negotiations,” on Nov. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m., and talking with Peter Rahbar, founder of The Rahbar Group and workplace legal expert.

Earlier in her career, Licht was senior vice president of global communications at The Donna Karan Co., executive brand marketing and communications at Alice + Olivia, and head of social media and brand experiences at Warby Parker.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Hot Summer Bags

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aliza Licht to Publish Second Book

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad