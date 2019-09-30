Aliza Licht, the brand marketing and digital executive, who penned the book “Leave Your Mark,” has launched her podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and other outlets.

The 15-episode season serves up career advice, inspiration and honest talk from Licht and guests who include Danielle Bernstein of @weworewhat; author Nicole Lapin of “Becoming Super Woman”; Rachel Blumenthal, founder and chief executive officer of Rockets of Awesome; Patti Cohen, former executive vice president of public relations and communications at Donna Karan International, and Licht’s former boss; Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, cofounder of Gilt and GlamSquad; John Demsey, executive group president at the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., and Jill Kargman, who did the TV series “Odd Mom Out.”

Among the topics explored are how to become a major fashion influencer; pursuing your passion even when you can’t find a job; how to build a successful online brand from scratch; how to change career midlife; working your way to the top and why it sometimes pays to make a lateral move, and crushing imposter syndrome to do what you love.

There will be a new 30- to 45-minute podcast every Sunday night.

Licht said she’s already recorded the whole 15-episode season.

“My guests are very dynamic personalities who have each built their brand or business from scratch,” she said. “They are incredibly forthcoming about their journeys, and the advice is not only easily applied, but it’s actionable immediately. I’ve noticed that all my guests have a mantra of saying ‘yes’ to opportunities that excite them even when they have no idea how they will accomplish what they are being asked to do. That ‘dive right in’ and hustle mentality is the best piece of advice I think anyone can ever give.”

Prior to launching the podcast, Licht was executive vice president, brand marketing and communications at Alice + Olivia for two-and-a-half years. Before that, she was senior vice president, global communications at Donna Karan International, where she worked for 17 years. For six years, she was the voice of DKNY PR Girl, the social media personality.

