When Fernando Tatis Jr. hits the field Tuesday night for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver, he’ll be sporting glasses from his new collaboration with 100%, a San Diego-based sports performance eyewear company.

Tatis, a starting shortstop for the San Diego Padres, has teamed with 100% on the company’s first eyewear collaboration. Tatis, who is partial to the color gold and is nicknamed El Niño, has been an ambassador for the brand since 2019, but this marks his first signature collection for the brand.

The 100% x Tatis 23 Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection features two styles: the Tatis 23 LE Gold Speedcraft and the Tatis 23 Gold S3. Both are lightweight and designed for protection as well as maximum field of view. They feature the all new Hiper Gold Mirror lens technology which offers eye-catching colors and also increases contrast.

“From Day One, my relationship with 100% has been incredible,” Tatis said. “They give me the freedom to design what I want and how I want it, and that is what makes this partnership such as success. I am excited to keep things fresh with this new limited-edition sunglass collection. Rolling these out with my signature gold color, I can’t wait to show the world how great this new product really is.”

Ludo Boinnard, founder and chief executive officer of 100%, said: “This collab was 100% Tatis style. Taking inspiration from his signature color is a reflection of his fearless and authentic touch. Fernando plays ball in our hometown, so we get to experience just how special and inspiring he is on and off the field.”

The glasses retail for $210 and are being sold on the 100% e-commerce site as well as at select eyewear and sporting goods retailers globally.

In addition to Tatis, 100% also works with other professional baseball players including Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and others.