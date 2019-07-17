Beyoncé’s “Spirit” music video is visually striking, both for its picturesque landscape and high-fashion moments.

Filmed in the Grand Canyon, Beyoncé is joined by a host of dancers and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, dressed in looks ranging from Valentino’s spring 2019 couture collection to up-and-coming international brands, including Canadian designer Mark Fast and Brazilian brand Maison Alexandrine. The looks were styled by Zerina Akers.

The music video was debuted Tuesday evening and is a part of the upcoming “The Lion King” live-action reboot’s soundtrack, which Beyoncé curated and produced. Beyoncé herself voices adult Nala in the film and joined the film’s cast for the Los Angeles premiere on July 10, where she had a mother-daughter twinning moment with Blue Ivy, and for the London premiere on Sunday, where Beyoncé and husband Jay Z met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The “Spirit” music video starts off with Beyoncé sitting in the desert wearing a color-blocked, exaggerated ruffle look from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino spring 2019 couture collection, which celebrated black women. She was joined by Blue Ivy, who wore a similar lilac-colored ruffle dress.

She was then seen pictured in a custom, printed suit and matching durag by Senegal-based brand Tongoro. Beyoncé paired the look with a bespoke, handmade face mask designed by Austin, Tex.-based jeweler Nina Berenato.

The singer then appears in a bright yellow Norma Kamali dress from the designer’s resort 2020 collection and Lynn Ban jewelry, joining a group of dancers wearing the dress in a darker, chartreuse color. The dancers were also seen wearing the Nina Berenato face masks.

She later joins the dancers again, all dressed in red handmade, lingerie by L.A.-based Déviant La Vie.

She finished the music video with a few more outfit changes, including an ivory fringe coat from Paris-based designer Hyun Mi Nielsen’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection, a shell-embellished dress and matching face mask by Maison Alexandrine and a yellow fringe custom dress by Mark Fast.

Read more here:

Adidas Partners With Beyoncé

ASOS x ‘The Lion King’ Collection Taps Into Nineties Nostalgia

Bloomingdale’s Picks ‘The Lion King’ As Next Carousel Project

WATCH: Met Gala Red Carpet All-Stars