All the Pop-ups to Visit During New York Fashion Week

A guide to the pop-ups in New York City during fashion week.

Doors Pop-up NYC
Doors will be opening a month-long pop-up on Greene Street selling work by emerging designers and artists. Image Courtesy of Doors

New York Fashion Week is back in full swing, and so are the events that come with it.

With fashion week kicking off Wednesday, plenty of brands and companies have created pop-up stores for guests to visit. Though many of the fashion shows are invite-only, these pop-ups are open to the general public.

Revolve, the popular online retailer, will debut in New York Fashion Week for the first time and have a pop-up called Revolve Gallery. Ksubi, also making a solo debut this week, will open a weeklong gallery featuring a Ksubi x Hidji limited-edition capsule collection.

From free ice cream to piercings, here’s a look at the public events to check out during New York Fashion Week.

Dior Beauty

Miss Dior NYFW Pop-up
The brand New Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. Courtesy of Dior Beauty

The beauty brand will open a Miss Dior Millefiori Garden immersive pop-up to celebrate the launch of their fragrance New Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. The store will feature both in-person and virtual events hosted by fashion influencers Valeria Lipovetsky and Sai De Silva and TikTok star Avani Gregg. The pop-up will be exclusively linked to e-commerce via dior.com, where shoppers can sample products on site while making purchases online. Exclusive offerings will also be available, such as a custom limited-edition Miss Dior tote bag with purchases over $150.

The installation will be held at Gansevoort Plaza and go from Sept. 13 to 16. Events open for pre-registration on Sept. 7.

Creatively

The job platform for creatives will pop up in secret locations throughout New York City, where each stop will feature notable creatives, who identify as BIPOC and/or female. They will create free art or custom clothing on the spot. Each location will be revealed a few hours in advance through the social media accounts of the artists who will be featured. These include Quiana Parks, Siobhan O’Dwyer, Dirt Cobain, B Peppers, asap.gif, Broadie, Erick Davila and The Locker Room. Creatively will also give free ice cream, coffee and hoodies to anyone who is a creative.

Creatively’s pink truck will be at the secret locations on Sept. 9 and 10.

Rebecca Minkoff x Magnum

The designer is partnering with the ice cream brand to host a pop-up in celebration of her fashion show. The store will be located in SoHo, where fans can get free ice cream, choosing from either a classic and crunchy Magnum ice cream almond bar or creamy non-dairy sea salt caramel bar. Guests will also receive a bag of sweet treats to “dress up” their bars for fashion week.

The pop-up will be in SoHo (exact location to be announced) on Sept. 10.

Conrad New York x Rowan

The Midtown hotel, which opened in July after a complete hotel renovation, is partnering with the ear piercing service to offer complimentary appointments.

The pop-up will be from Sept. 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library in Conrad New York Midtown.

Ksubi 

Australian denim and streetwear label Ksubi opened a pop-up art gallery at the old Opening Ceremony space on Howard Street on Tuesday. New York street artist Hidji World and visual and performance artist Travis Rogers of Dnt Wtch TV will design and produce an art installation featuring live painting and workshops for local youth artists, as well as an art showcase curated by Ksubi that will feature 10 emerging artists.

Additionally, the brand’s second Hidji collaboration, a 27-piece Ksubi x Hidji limited-edition capsule of men’s wear, women’s wear and accessories priced from $90 to $390, will be on display at the pop-up and then available to purchase from Ksubi’s two U.S. stores on Greene Street and La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles from Sept. 8, with other key retailers to follow.

The Ksubi pop-up is from Sept. 7 to 14 and is located on 35 Howard Street. 

Revolve Gallery

Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow will participate in Revolve Gallery. Courtesy of Revolve

For its first time participating in NYFW, Revolve will launch Revolve Gallery, an innovative, multiroom fashion experience to be held at Hudson Yards. Revolve will create an immersive multibrand exhibition featuring a real-time shopping component, reimagining the “front row” experience while engaging with consumers in a new way.

The store will feature 13 selected designers. Set in a 17,000-square-foot space, each brand will have a designated room transformed to reflect the vision and inspiration for the brand’s collection designed exclusively for Revolve.

Revolve Gallery will be open on Sept. 10 and 11 from noon to 8 p.m. at 20 Hudson Yards.

Doors 

The retail platform for emerging design talent has opened a pop-up in SoHo that will offer fashion and beauty brands, art and technology. Called Other Worlds, the store will showcase more than 40 independent names including Juun.J, GCDS, Zilver, Y/Project, Litkovskaya and New York Fashion Week designers Private Policy and PH5.

More than 20 artists will also take part in the monthlong project, including Scaniel, Sharon Volpe and Libby Schoettle, who goes by the name Phoebe New York and who has created street art-inspired work for the pop-up.

The Doors pop-up is held at 27 Greene Street and will be from Sept. 7 to Oct. 3. 

