MEET YOU AT THE MET: The countdown is on for Saturday’s planned reopening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and visitors, who just can’t wait, can buy items online from “The Met 150 Edit.”

In honor of the museum’s 150th anniversary, the multidesigner capsule collection will launch to the public on Tuesday through The Met Store. The participating brands are Acme Studios, Allbirds, Baggu, Bulova, Catbird, Crewcuts by J. Crew, Estée Lauder, Kidrobot, Mast, Native Union and The Sill.

All proceeds from sales of The Met 150 Edit will support the museum’s collection, study, conservation and presentation of more than 5,000 years of art. Estée Lauder will donate all of the purchase price of each Estée Lauder item sold.

For their exclusive items, the brands drew inspiration from pieces in the museum’s permanent collection or its signature red. Online consumers will find inspiration about how each brand was inspired by select finds in The Met such as sixth-century-B.C. Peruvian ceramics ranging up to 20th-century paintings.

In addition to the multibranded merchandise, the museum has other items that feature its historic and 150th logos. A century and a half of exhibitions has resulted in a lot of different art. Museumgoers will be able to take in some of those highlights in the “Making the Met, 1870-2020,” which will be on view as of Friday.

The museum recently unveiled another unique item — Monopoly: The Met edition. The classic board game has been Met-ified, if you will, in that standout pieces from The Met’s 17 curatorial departments are featured in every aspect of the game. As they amass properties, players of the $50 game will be able to design museums of their own, by adding galleries and then wings.

Once The Met reopens, visitors can catch “In Pursuit of Fashion: the Sandy Schreier Collection,” which has been extended to Sept. 27.