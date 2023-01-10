Allen Iverson Partners With Authentic Brands Group to Grow His Business and Brand Worldwide

ABG AND ‘THE ANSWER’: Allen Iverson, the 47-year-old former basketball player who is nicknamed “The Answer,” is partnering with Authentic Brands Group to further develop his brand. Authentic will focus on growing Iverson’s entertainment business, securing new endorsements and strategic partners, as well as consumer products.

Iverson has had a 26-year relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired in February 2022.

“Authentic and I share a commitment to being number one and accepting nothing less,” said Iverson. “Our shared values and their relentless drive to disrupt the branding industry make Authentic the ideal partner to take my brand to the next level.”

Mark Rosen, president, entertainment at Authentic, added, “Allen is a Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable basketball players of all time. A trailblazer both on and off the court, Allen paved the way for professional athletes today and we see significant opportunities to build on that success.”

Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in league history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable Player in 2001 and was inducted in to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Iverson had a successful career with the Philadelphia 76ers and later played for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies, before ending his NBA career with the 76ers.

ABG’s portfolio includes Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Sports Illustrated and Greg Norman, among others.