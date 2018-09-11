SPOTLYTE ON SELF-CARE: “Consumers want high-quality products and are willing to invest to get their desired outcomes,” said Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, a cofounder of Gilt Groupe and now the senior vice president of consumer strategy and innovation at Allergan.

Wilkis Wilson joined Allergan in February. She’s been focused on identifying emerging beauty trends and how consumers are engaging with the medical aesthetics category. “Millennials want physical products and care about the experience. They are open to spending on self-care, such as blowout services or a massage on demand,” she said. Wilkis Wilson should know — she also was the former chief executive officer of Glamsquad, an on-demand beauty service.

She’s been working on a project called Moonwalker, a three-part overarching digital venture for Allergan, the maker of Botox Cosmetic. First up is an informational site called Spotlyte that’s going live on Wednesday. According to Wilkis Wilson, the core goal of the site is to “enable information flow and access.” The site is brand agnostic, and there’s no mention of even Allergan’s own line of fillers. She also said more consumers are turning to online research before making their purchases.

“Around 40 million people are considering a variety of medical-aesthetic treatments, such as facials, body contouring or breast augmentation. There are still barriers and confusion among consumers,” she said, noting that Allergan believes it has a responsibility to properly educate consumers as the market leader in the space. She also said the medical aesthetics market has the potential to double in five to seven years. A second component of the new site is a live chat functionality that connects all consumers on the site with a team of trained specialists.

Spotlyte is focused on just beauty content, and it has no commerce on the site. The expectation is that the site and chat functionality eventually will have a positive, indirect revenue impact on Allergan in the medical-aesthetics therapeutics sector.