LONDON — You can buy a leather jacket, and now you can smell like one, too.

British retail brand AllSaints is diving nose first into perfumery. The contemporary label, known for its leather biker jackets, is padding its portfolio with three debut fragrances, in partnership with Revlon.

Sunset Riot, Metal Wave and Incense City are unisex scents, and according to the brand, pay tribute to the “diversity of AllSaints.” Creative director of AllSaints Wil Beedle said the fragrances have been created with unexpected combinations, such as floral notes mixed with leather and metal ones.

“We are extending our activity beyond ready-to-wear and it made sense for us to explore the fragrance world,” Beedle said. Earlier this year, AllSaints inked a licensing agreement with Global Brands Group to expand its accessories range to include footwear, socks, costume jewelry and cold weather accessories.

By partnering with Revlon, AllSaints is hoping to strengthen its position as a global retailer. “It was immediately clear that not only does Revlon have an impeccable expertise, it also has an intuitive understanding of our brand. The Revlon team were hugely supportive and allowed us to achieve what we wanted without compromising our vision,” said Beedle.

Both companies view the partnership as a way to reach a new consumer, “one that doesn’t use societal codes to define themselves,” said Serge Jureidini, president Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and fragrances at the beauty giant.

The fragrances retail at 49 pounds each, and will launch in the U.K., U.S. and Canada, in-store and online.

The three scents will satisfy consumers on a global level, from Mexico City to Tokyo, Paris and London, argued Beedle, as they are completely reflective of the brand that customers are familiar with. The packaging, too, takes elements from AllSaints: The cap is designed from concrete, which mirrors the design of the store interiors.

While the existing customers will be automatically familiar with the fragrances, Beedle is confident that “the range could act as a new portal to those who are unfamiliar with AllSaints.”

The fragrance collection will make its debut with a dedicated video and photographic campaign that will launch on AllSaints’ web site, social media channels and in stores across the U.K. and the U.S.

The campaign includes images shot with dead stock Polaroid film and features a male and female model against backgrounds including London, Venice Beach and Mexico City.