Friday's Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Alo Yoga Expands Into Footwear With Unisex Lifestyle Sneaker

The ALO x O1 Classic marks the brand’s debut in the footwear category.

Alo Yoga
The campaign for the ALO x O1 Classic stars supermodel Alton Mason and rock 'n' roll royalty Georgia May Jagger. Courtesy Image.

Alo Yoga is taking a step into a new category, introducing the ALO x O1 Classic lifestyle sneaker, the brand’s first product in the footwear space.

With the launch, the company aims to bring an extension of the high quality of its products through its premium sneaker. The ALO x O1 Classic sneaker include being incredibly lightweight with responsive support built into the shoe.

Signature elements include vegan leather that creates a creaseless fit for long-lasting impact and extra padding in the interior collar for a superior custom fit. The midsole is designed with a honeycomb wall for encapsulated cushioning system to create even more support for comfort and extended wear. Insoles have been crafted with a horseshoe shape insole for alignment, stability, balance and comfort.

“Alo’s success is built on the product — the fit, the fabrics, the quality,” said Danny Harris, chief executive officer and cofounder of Alo Yoga. “Sneakers align with our core values and brand evolution. There was an opportunity to offer a new footwear experience for both men and women. Focusing on signature elements, no animal by-products, recycled rubber soles, and vegan leather, our sneakers allow for a creaseless fit that lasts longer than the competition.”

Notably, the sneaker uses a hidden technology to provide “revolutionary high rebound cushioning” that is responsive to move with the wearer as an invisible lift system works to provide the wearer with an extra 2 inches of height.

ALO x O1 Classic.

“We aim to produce a product that will positively impact the lifecycle of the shoe and on the environment,” said Harris of the decision to create the shoe with no animal by-products and recycled rubber soles. “As a company that had already made a name for itself in activewear, footwear was the natural next step for the growing brand.”

The ALO x O1 Classic lifestyle sneaker is set to be released at the end of May 2023 and will retail for $180. More details are expected on new styles later in the year.

