Alo Yoga will be bringing a breath of wellness and mindfulness to New York Fashion Week.

The leading Los Angeles-based activewear and lifestyle brand has been named the official wellness partner for NYFW: The Shows.

“I couldn’t think of a better moment in time to announce Alo Yoga as our first official wellness partner for NYFW: The Shows, as we venture out of lockdown,” said Leslie Russo, president of IMG’s Fashion Events and Properties. “Continued wellness should be top of mind for us all as we find our way back this September, and we are so appreciative to Alo Yoga for their support of our fashion community.”

The partnership begins Sept. 9 with the Alo Wellness Dept., an immersive, invite-only event at Spring Studios offering several wellness touch points including a Kundalini yoga class and a meditative sound bath on the rooftop of Spring Studios. It will continue on Sept. 10 with more wellness offerings including ear seeding acupressure, intuitive and astrology readings, aura photos and custom wellness lattes.

Alo has experienced sales increases in its apparel categories and launched into beauty for the first time with the introduction of the Glow System in December 2020, a botanical-based, clean skin and body care regimen that is sold at such retailers as Credo, Revolve and its own brick-and-mortar stores. The buzzy brand has distinguished itself with its L.A. vibe and fashionable “studio to street” moto leggings, cropped sherpa jackets and slit jackets that have been seen on such celebrities as Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Kaia Gerber, Chrissy Teigen and Lady Gaga.

Alo will also be hosting events at its New York-based sanctuaries located in the Flatiron and SoHo areas from Sept. 6 to 12. There will be a Wellness Gifting Suite at the SoHo location, featuring the brand’s new skincare collection: Alo Glow System, alongside a schedule of daily yoga, meditation and breath work classes offered at the Flatiron location.

