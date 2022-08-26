×
 Alo Yoga Plans First Presentation at New York Fashion Week

The yoga and apparel brand will debut its first luxury rtw collection.

Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga is the official wellness partner of New York Fashion Week. Courtesy Photo

Alo Yoga is returning to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week with a few surprises in store. 

The Southern California-based yoga, activewear and swimwear brand will debut its luxury, cold-weather, ready-to-wear “Aspen Collection” by way of its first fashion presentation on Sept. 10 at Spring Studios. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion on wellness, mindfulness and mental health in the fashion industry. 

“Alo exists at the intersection of fashion and wellness,” Danny Harris, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Alo, told WWD exclusively. “So we see showing our Aspen Collection at NYFW as the perfect venue.”

Los Angeles-based brand Alo Yoga carries a selection of swimwear.

Price points are stretched for the luxury line. (Think $500 for a bra, $1,400 for a sweater — or even as high as $4,500 for some pieces.) But Harris said “the high-end line that is both studio-to-street with luxury design and fabrication” is worth every penny. 

The Aspen Collection will hit stores in October and is all part of Alo’s plan to expand past a yoga, athleisure and swim brand — or “air, land and ocean” as the name implies — into a complete lifestyle offering. 

The brand’s presence at New York Fashion Week also marks Alo’s third season as New York Fashion Week’s official wellness partner, complete with a wellness sanctuary for showgoers to take a pause while in the busy city. 

Alo has been in expansion mode, opening stores and partnering with A-listers like Kendall Jenner, since pre-pandemic times. In December, Alo opened a 4,500-square-foot store in Miami’s Design District, which was later followed by a location in Westchester, N.Y., bringing the total store count to 14. At the time, Harris said about a dozen more stores were in the works, including a shop in Rockefeller Center in New York, as well as cold weather destinations, such as Aspen, Colo., and Canada. The Middle East and other international locales were on the horizon too. 

“We’re going to eventually go to major cities in Canada and to major cities all over the world,” Harris said. “We’re looking at London, Paris, Israel, Dubai. Places like that.”

There’s also Alo’s plant-based Sutra restaurant in New York, Alo House pop-ups, Alo Yoga on Roblox and the brand’s recent foray into the music business by way of health and wellness-related podcasts and a recording studio in the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. This summer, Alo also teamed up with supermodel Candice Swanepoel for a swimwear collaboration. 

A puffer jacket by Alo Yoga. Courtesy of Alo Yoga
