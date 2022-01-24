Alpha Industries Promotes Pantoja to Chief Brand Officer

Matthew Pantoja has been promoted to the newly created role of chief brand officer of Alpha Industries, overseeing the product, marketing and experiences across all categories, regions and channels for the company.

He will continue to report to Michael Cirker, chief executive officer, and will work closely with the creative, product and merchandising departments both in the U.S. and internationally.

“Matt is an exceptional marketer who has helped our 60-year-old company evolve in a new age of branding and culture,” said Cirker. “Matt has taken on increased leadership responsibilities within Alpha and has demonstrated strong, strategic expertise and the ability to lead. We are recognizing Matt’s excellence across multiple aspects of the Alpha Industries organization with the new role of chief brand officer.”

Since joining Alpha Industries in 2016, Pantoja has held multiple roles including vice president of marketing and e-commerce, sales, brand and business development. During his tenure, he has been credited with evolving Alpha Industries from its roots as a military contractor to a lifestyle brand.

Pantoja began his career at streetwear brand Triple 5 Soul, leading its marketing efforts, and also worked for New Era Cap Company, where he led the urban business unit, which became the largest division of the brand thanks to his leadership in product, marketing and collaborations. He also worked as head of entertainment and influencer marketing at Reebok where he was responsible for activations and he also worked with Swizz Beatz, creative director of Reebok Classics.

“The Alpha Industries brand and the people here are really special and passionate about the brand and it’s heritage,” Pantoja said. “They continue to accept the challenges we face and are constantly pushing the brand to evolve. I am grateful for the opportunity they’ve given me and excited to continue to help shape Alpha’s future.”