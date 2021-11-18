Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection With Loro Piana Fabrics

Luxury alpine sportswear label Alps & Meters launched an exclusive collection of outerwear this month made with Loro Piana fine fabrics.

“Working with the famed Italian mill felt seamless given our deep appreciation of first-class natural fabrics and textiles and this collection is sure to be one of our most luxurious and memorable brand moments,” said Louis Joseph, founder and creative director of Alps & Meters, in a statement.

A look from Alps & Meters Collection Made With Loro Piana Fabrics. Courtesy Image

“The atmosphere we’re trying to create is one of a very elevated narrative, Italian at its roots, but most definitely Alps & Meters in the way that we interpret sportswear, which is always with a threefold combination of classic garment construction techniques, the use of natural materials and then making sure that the modernity and contemporary aspect is embedded,” Joseph further added via Zoom.

The collection includes a selection of men’s and women’s sophisticated, black outerwear styles designed with the Italian brand’s sustainable Loro Piana Storm System eco fiber, melding the Italian label’s meticulous craftsmanship with Alps & Meter’s luxe, traditional take on alpine sportswear.

The assortment includes men’s jackets (Alpine Outrig Loro Piana and Alpine Anorak Loro Piana); an elevated Alpine Winter Trouser Loro Piana, and women’s outerwear styles (W’s Monarch Jacket Loro Piana and W’s Anorak Loro Piana) priced from $2,195 to $2,750.