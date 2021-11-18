×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection With Loro Piana Fabrics

The collection includes a selection of men’s and women’s black outerwear styles.

Looks from Alps & Meters Collection
Looks from Alps & Meters Collection made with Loro Piana fabrics. Courtesy Image

Luxury alpine sportswear label Alps & Meters launched an exclusive collection of outerwear this month made with Loro Piana fine fabrics. 

“Working with the famed Italian mill felt seamless given our deep appreciation of first-class natural fabrics and textiles and this collection is sure to be one of our most luxurious and memorable brand moments,” said Louis Joseph, founder and creative director of Alps & Meters, in a statement. 

A look from Alps & Meters Collection Made With Loro Piana Fabrics
A look from Alps & Meters Collection Made With Loro Piana Fabrics. Courtesy Image

“The atmosphere we’re trying to create is one of a very elevated narrative, Italian at its roots, but most definitely Alps & Meters in the way that we interpret sportswear, which is always with a threefold combination of classic garment construction techniques, the use of natural materials and then making sure that the modernity and contemporary aspect is embedded,” Joseph further added via Zoom.

The collection includes a selection of men’s and women’s sophisticated, black outerwear styles designed with the Italian brand’s sustainable Loro Piana Storm System eco fiber, melding the Italian label’s meticulous craftsmanship with Alps & Meter’s luxe, traditional take on alpine sportswear.

The assortment includes men’s jackets (Alpine Outrig Loro Piana and Alpine Anorak Loro Piana); an elevated Alpine Winter Trouser Loro Piana, and women’s outerwear styles (W’s Monarch Jacket Loro Piana and W’s Anorak Loro Piana) priced from $2,195 to $2,750.

Looks from Alps & Meters Collection Made With Loro Piana Fabrics
Looks from Alps & Meters Collection Made With Loro Piana Fabrics. Courtesy Image
Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad