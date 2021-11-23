Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Altuzarra is launching its first home collection.

Joseph Altuzarra will introduce a limited capsule featuring a range of woven accessories, including blankets, pillows and baskets. Each item is handcrafted from natural fibers and the pieces are designed in partnership with Peruvian and Mexican craftsmen, supporting local artisan communities and their economies while adhering to sustainable practices.

“For me, like many people, my home is really my happy place. Home is where I recharge, relax and feel most centered,” said Altuzarra. “I’ve always been passionate about interiors, and felt like it was the right time to start exploring what home decor would look like within Altuzarra’s luxurious, craft-focused world.”

Blankets and pillows are handwoven from cozy wool with tactile appeal. They are created with a family-run, women-owned textile producer in the Peruvian Highlands committed to fair-trade practices and preservation of heritage craftsmanship, and provide fair wages to over 2,000 local artisans and former miners in need. They are designed with a fringe trim and nubby details.

Baskets in the collection are made in partnership with a community of artisans, supporting over 50 families in a remote region of Southern Mexico. Designed in two versatile sizes, the baskets are handwoven from palm leaves using a traditional technique that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

The home collection launches at the end of the month and is available on Altuzarra.com and select retailers. Blankets can be customized with a personalized monogram. Prices range from $195 to $695.

Last year, Altuzarra partnered with a handful of Etsy artisans to create limited-edition, one-a-kind pieces of highly curated home decor collections featuring items such as tie-dye silk pillows, dog beds, ceramic vases, woven baskets and candlestick holders.

