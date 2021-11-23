×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Eye

Ermenegildo Zegna Bespoke Suits Created for ‘House of Gucci’

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

The limited capsule features woven accessories including blankets, pillows and baskets.

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection
Joseph Altuzarra's home collection includes blankets, pillows and baskets.

Altuzarra is launching its first home collection.

Joseph Altuzarra will introduce a limited capsule featuring a range of woven accessories, including blankets, pillows and baskets. Each item is handcrafted from natural fibers and the pieces are designed in partnership with Peruvian and Mexican craftsmen, supporting local artisan communities and their economies while adhering to sustainable practices.

“For me, like many people, my home is really my happy place. Home is where I recharge, relax and feel most centered,” said Altuzarra. “I’ve always been passionate about interiors, and felt like it was the right time to start exploring what home decor would look like within Altuzarra’s luxurious, craft-focused world.”

Blankets and pillows are handwoven from cozy wool with tactile appeal. They are created with a family-run, women-owned textile producer in the Peruvian Highlands committed to fair-trade practices and preservation of heritage craftsmanship, and provide fair wages to over 2,000 local artisans and former miners in need. They are designed with a fringe trim and nubby details.

Related Galleries

Baskets in the collection are made in partnership with a community of artisans, supporting over 50 families in a remote region of Southern Mexico. Designed in two versatile sizes, the baskets are handwoven from palm leaves using a traditional technique that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

The home collection launches at the end of the month and is available on Altuzarra.com and select retailers. Blankets can be customized with a personalized monogram. Prices range from $195 to $695.

Last year, Altuzarra partnered with a handful of Etsy artisans to create limited-edition, one-a-kind pieces of highly curated home decor collections featuring items such as tie-dye silk pillows, dog beds, ceramic vases, woven baskets and candlestick holders.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Joseph Altuzarra Shares His Quarantine Process

Altuzarra RTW Spring 2022

Altuzarra to Sell on Amazon’s Luxury Stores

Altuzarra Teams With Etsy for Limited-Edition Home Decor Collection

 

 

 

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad