Joseph Altuzarra is acknowledging his 10th anniversary in business with a limited-edition capsule collection called “The One That Got Away.”

The pieces were selected by 10 of Altuzarra’s closest friends and collaborators: Carine Roitfeld, Carolina Issa, Cindi Leive, Evan Rachel Wood, Indya Moore, Jenna Lyons, Melanie Huynh, Sarah Rutson, Shu Pei Qin, and Vanessa Traina. Each were asked to select a piece from a past collection they wish they had gotten, but didn’t have the chance to.

The capsule consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and three accessories pieces, and will be sold exclusively at Barneys New York, Joyce (Hong Kong), Joseph (London) and Mytheresa.com, as well as on altuzarra.com this month.

Traina selected the Kieran dress (spring 2015) for $1,195; Roitfeld chose the Driftwood skirt (fall 2011) for $1,590, Issa picked the Bellini gown (spring 2015) for $6,950, while Leive chose the Farley dress (fall 2015) for $3,295. Wood chose the Acacia blazer and Vespa pant (resort 2014) with blazer at $2,995, and the pant at $1,190.

In addition, Lyons selected the Acacia blazer (spring 2015) for $3,995, Rutson chose the Venice 2 Row sweater (fall 2012) for $995, and Qin chose the black stretch wool laced and stitched Toni dress (fall 2010) for $2,495.

Moore selected the Chika shirt and obi skirt (spring 2014) for $795 for the shirt, and $1,195 for the skirt, while Huynh chose the Cyprus coat (fall 2011) for $3,495.

Accessories such as earnings in silver for $395, multicolored printed pump for $695, and espadrille tote (small is $795, and the large is $995) round out the offerings.

“All of the women we invited to collaborate for this project embody the Altuzarra woman. They are sexy, they are confident, they are strong, and they are powerful. This has been such a special project for me, because it gave me the opportunity to look back at the last 10 years through the eyes of 10 of my closest friends and muses,” he said.

As reported Monday, Altuzarra soft-launched e-commerce last month and plans to open a pop-up store in February in New York. The store will open at 956 Madison Avenue in the space that formerly housed Tomas Maier.

Kering acquired a minority stake in Altuzarra’s business in 2013, providing resources for infrastructure and expertise in luxury rtw and accessories development. The company remains controlled by Altuzarra and his family.