Designers are playing up other angles of their creativity.

Altuzarra is collaborating with a handful of Etsy artisans to create limited-edition, one-of-a-kind pieces of a highly curated home decor collection with items including tie-dye silk pillows, dog beds, ceramic vases, woven baskets, candlestick holders, notebooks covered in silk tie dye and woven placemats.

The collection launches today and prices range from $18 for a placemat to $950 for a woven basket. A set of four limited-edition cognac-glazed candlesticks, for example, retail for $460.21, while the tie-dye silk pillow cover is $85, and the dog bed cover is $60.

The exclusive partnership between Altuzarra and Etsy acknowledges the designer’s passion for handmade quality goods with personal touches, brought to life through with Etsy makers from around the world.

The woven basket, for example, was made in Israel and weaved in the twill technique using a zig-zag pattern with a “cat-head” base, which created the special round shape and four legs. The long neck ends in a wooden rim, which was custom made by Gai Katz, a local wood artist.

“I have always loved discovering artisans on Etsy and I am so excited to have had the opportunity to collaborate with some of my favorite Etsy makers from around the world on this special project, which highlights each maker’s unique talent and craft,” said Joseph Altuzarra, creative director of his eponymous luxury women’s wear and accessories brand which he founded in 2008.

“I love nothing more than to be home with my family and friends, so designing for the home felt like something that connected with how I live. The idea of being surrounded by objects and furnishings that bring you peace, joy and happiness, is so important. I wanted to create a collection that would bring people a sense of comfort and joy. The collection showcases the world of Altuzarra, and speaks to my love of craftmanship and of the handmade.”

Altuzarra and Etsy designed the collection with sustainability in mind. Several of the products were created from excess materials from previous Altuzarra collections, which keep with Etsy’s values as the first major online shopping destination to offset 100 percent of carbon emissions from shipping. Like all purchases on Etsy, all emissions generated from shipping items from this collection will be balanced by creating positive environmental impact.