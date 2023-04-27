Altuzarra to Launch Resale Offering This Summer: Altuzarra Archive

In partnership with resale platform Reflaunt, designer brand Altuzarra will launch this summer its own resale offering: Altuzarra Archive.

The launch of Altuzarra Archive represents a significant push toward a sustainable and circular business model for the New York-based brand, while simultaneously giving access to a never-before-sold archival collection. Altuzarra Archive will offer customers the opportunity to buy and sell pre-owned clothing and accessories, as well as showcase a selection of items from seasons past and one-of-a-kind runway pieces, among other items.

The resale platform rewards customers for extending longevity of their items while incentivizing loyalty and retention by giving store credit in return.

“Given the cyclical nature of fashion, it’s meaningful to be able to extend the life cycle of styles from past collections by breathing new life into them and giving customers a rare opportunity to shop them,” said creative director Joseph Altuzarra. “Altuzarra’s designs are meant to last and become go-to elements in our customer’s wardrobe. Their value extends way beyond a single season, and I am excited to allow new customers to rediscover them and style them with current Altuzarra pieces as well.”

Altuzarra Archive will offer a museum-like curation of older seasonal items, whether it be an exclusive item from the runway or a one-of-a-kind sample. These pieces will only be available through the resale platform.