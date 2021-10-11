×
A Closer Look at Amal Clooney’s Custom 16Arlington Dress at London Film Festival

The lawyer and her husband George Clooney attended the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Sunday.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney pose
George Clooney and Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The 'Tender Bar' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Amal Clooney went full glam walking the red carpet on Sunday.

The Lebanese-British human rights attorney, along with her husband actor-director George Clooney, attended the premiere of “The Tender Bar” during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival.

Amal Clooney wore a custom white-sequined dress by 16Arlington, featuring a ruched waistline and matching white, feather boa. She had her hair styled in a side-part in bouncy waves to show off her statement earrings and rocked a bold red lip. George Clooney wore a classic but crisp black suit and tie.

“The Tender Bar” is directed by George Clooney and stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd. An adaptation of a 2005 memoir of the same name written by J. R. Moehringer, the movie tells the story of a boy who grew up without a father and thus bonds with his uncle as he gets older. This marks the actor’s eighth directorial project.

Photo by: KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 10/10/21 George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the UK premiere of 'The French Dispatch' during the 65th BFI London Film Festival in London, England.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 65th BFI London Film Festival. KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx

The movie will have a limited release on Dec. 17 before it streams on Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 7, 2022.

Amal and George Clooney have been married since 2014. In June 2017, Amal Clooney gave birth to fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella.

Amal Clooney graduated from St. Hugh’s College at the University of Oxford and received her master of laws from New York University. She is currently a bannister at Doughty Street Chambers in London, where she specializes in human rights and international law.

Some of her notable clients include Maria Ressa (who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize), Julian Assange of WikiLeaks and Nobel Prize laureate Nadia Murad, among others.

