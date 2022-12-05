×
Amal Clooney Gives Silver Tonal Dressing Sparkling Details in Sequined Valentino Gown at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

The lawyer and activist accompanied her husband George Clooney, who is an honoree this year.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Honoree George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Sasha Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Sheryl Crow attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Honorees Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. of U-2 attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, wearing a sparkling off-the-shoulder silver dress with sequins by Valentino.

For the occasion, the lawyer, human rights activist and wife to George Clooney complemented the look with a pair of silver pointed-toe shoes and a matching clutch. She finished the look accessorizing with a silver and clear gemstone bracelet and dangling statement earrings.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Honoree George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center. Getty Images

For makeup, Amal sported an evening-ready look, featuring ruby red lipstick, blush, heavy mascara and shimmering eye shadow. For hair, she had it parted to one side and done in voluminous curls.

George wore a three-piece tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie. The actor was one of this year’s honorees. His most notable accessory was the rainbow ribbon given to all Kennedy Center honorees. The rainbow ribbon represents a “spectrum of skills within the performing arts,” according to Ivan Chermayeff, who created the design for the ribbon.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Amal Clooney, the wife of actor George Cloony, attends a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. This year's honorees include actor and filmmaker George Clooney; singer-songwriter Amy Grant; singer Gladys Knight; composer Tania León; and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney attends a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House. Getty Images

Amal’s had a busy season of red carpet appearances. In October, for George’s new film “Ticket to Paradise,” costarring Julia Roberts, Amal wore a red Chevron Alexander McQueen dress at the premiere. That same month, she also attended the Academy Museum Gala in a green ruffle trim detail gown.

In addition to becoming a Kennedy Center honoree, George is also fronting the new campaign for the Omega Speedmaster ’57. George stars alongside South Korean actor Hyun Bin in the campaign celebrating the brand’s 65th anniversary.

The annual Kennedy Center Honors celebrate creatives who have made an impact on the American cultural landscape. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Tania León, U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight. This year marks the 45th annual event, with CBS planning to broadcast the ceremony on Dec. 28.

