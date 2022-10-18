×
Amal Clooney Wears Playful Patterns in Red Chevron Alexander McQueen Dress for ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

The human rights barrister wore a spring 2003 dress while accompanying her husband George Clooney for the romantic-comedy's premiere in Los Angeles.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney at "Ticket to Paradise" premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amal Clooney, George Clooney at "Ticket to Paradise" premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Amal Clooney looked to Alexander McQueen‘s spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection on Monday for the Los Angeles premiere of “Ticket to Paradise.” She accompanied her husband, George Clooney, the male lead in the film, on the pink carpet at the Regency Village Theatre.

The human rights barrister posed wearing jaguar red chevron patterns and paired the look with nude Gianvito Rossi “Metropolis” heels, diamond drop earrings and a gold clutch.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney at "Ticket to Paradise" premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amal Clooney, George Clooney at “Ticket to Paradise” premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The vintage Alexander McQueen archive piece featured an asymmetric zigzag hem with electric blue and yellow hues flowing throughout a waterfall silhouette that haltered above the knees and toward the front.

Julia Roberts, who stars opposite George Clooney, was also in attendance.

Roberts had previously accompanied the Clooneys at the Albie Awards, hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library. High-profile attendees included Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, Tracee Ellis Ross, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore and a flight of others as well.

When George Clooney spoke about the Albie Awards and the reason behind the cause, he expressed, “All of us need to fight for it, and that’s why we’re here tonight, because we have people who are risking their lives for it.”

For the event, which honored Justice Albie Sachs, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and the human rights organization Viasna, Amal Clooney opted for a gilded sequined gown.

