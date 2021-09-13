×
Amanda Gorman Looks to the Statue of Liberty for the 2021 Met Gala

The national youth poet laureate made her Met Gala debut at tonight’s event.

Met Gala 2021 Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Met Gala. Invision

Amanda Gorman has made her Met Gala debut.

The national youth poet laureate, who is co-chairing the 2021 Met Gala, arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom Vera Wang dress that references the Statue of Liberty. The cobalt blue look was designed as a mini dress with a tulle train and Swarovski crystals. Gorman’s look was styled by Jason Bolden.

“I wanted the energy and the spirit of my outfit to be about America welcoming the world,” Gorman said about the look on the Met Gala red carpet.

Gorman accessorized the red carpet with a clutch designed to look like a book that reads the phrase, “Give Us Your Tired,” which references the poem that’s etched on the Statue of Liberty.

Met Gala 2021 Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

She furthered the Statue of Liberty reference with a Jennifer Behr laurel crown headpiece, which featured hundreds of hand-set Swarovski crystals.

According to E!’s Met Gala red carpet coverage, the dress was also inspired by a starry night.

Gorman is making her Met Gala debut as a co-chair alongside Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka for the year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The poet was catapulted into the spotlight earlier this year when she performed an original poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Following the inauguration, she signed with IMG Models and was tapped by Estée Lauder as the company’s first Global Changemaker, where she will serve as a face of the brand while also working on its new literacy initiative, Writing Change.

