Amanda Gorman to Perform at Super Bowl Pregame Show

Amanda Gorman is following up her much-acclaimed inaugural poem with another high-profile performance.

The 22-year-old poet will recite another original poem during the Super Bowl LV pregame show, according to NBC Sports. Gorman’s poem is said to recognize three honorary game captains chosen by the NFL: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who supplied his students with Internet access and laptops for remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who manages the COVID-19 ICU at Tampa General Hospital, and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped other veterans and their families during the pandemic through the Wounded Warriors Project.

Gorman has become a national sensation since last week’s inauguration, where she performed her original poem, “The Hill We Climb.” She is the youngest inaugural poet in the U.S. It’s been reported that Gorman was asked to perform at the inauguration by First Lady Jill Biden herself, who saw Gorman recite her poetry at the Library of Congress in 2017.

Her poem was brought even more to life by her sartorial choice for the inauguration, a bright yellow double breasted coat and red headband by Prada. Gorman’s outfit resulted in searches for “yellow coats” to increase by 1,328 percent and “headbands” to rise by 560 percent following the inauguration, according to data from Lyst.

Since the inauguration, Gorman has signed with modeling agency IMG in a deal that is said to aim at building her profile through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities.

Gorman previously worked with Prada prior to the inauguration when she was invited to the design house’s “Shaping a Future” conference in 2019 to deliver a speech on sustainability. She was also invited to attend Prada’s fall 2019 fashion show after she penned the poem “A Poet’s Prada,” which discussed how fashion, and the brands that create it, should start to see themselves.

This week, Gorman went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” wearing a multi-colored blazer and jeweled yellow headband from Chanel. The look was styled by fashion stylist Jason Bolden.

In addition to Gorman, musicians Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will also perform during the Super Bowl LV pregame show. The Weeknd is slated to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

