Amanda Gorman had another high-fashion moment, this time at the 2021 Super Bowl.

The 22-year-old national youth poet laureate, who became a national sensation last month when she performed her original poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, recited another original poem during the Super Bowl LV preshow titled “Chorus of the Captains.”

For the performance, Gorman wore a metallic powder blue jacket with an embellished trim from Moschino’s spring 2021 collection. She paired the look with a pearl headband. Gorman worked with stylist Jason Bolden on the look.

Gorman’s poem honored three honorary captains chosen by the NFL: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who supplied his students with Internet access and laptops for remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who manages the COVID-19 ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped other veterans and their families during the pandemic through the Wounded Warriors Project.

Gorman became a national sensation — and a budding fashion icon — following her performance at the Biden inauguration. Her bright yellow Prada coat resulted in searches for “yellow coats” to increase by 1,328 percent and her red headband influenced searches for headbands to rise by 560 percent, according to data from Lyst.

Following the inauguration, Gorman was signed to IMG in a deal that aims to build her profile through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities.

Gorman’s performance comes before The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show performance, where he will be wearing a custom red suit created by Los Angeles label, Richfresh.

