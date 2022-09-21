×
Amanda Gorman Talks Climate Change at 2022 United Nations General Assembly 

The American poet wore an elegant Prada look for the appearance. 

Amanda Gorman speaks at the United
Amanda Gorman speaks at the United Nations General Assemble in New York. David Berkwitz

Amanda Gorman helped kick off the 2022 United Nations General Assembly on Monday to call for climate action.

The American poet appeared on stage to recite her new poem, “An Ode We Owe,” that discussed equality, poverty and climate change.

“We’re strangers to one another’s perils and pain, unaware that the welfare of the public and the planet share a name — equality,” she said. “It doesn’t mean being the exact same, but enacting a vast aim: the good of the world to its highest capability. The wise believe that our people without power leaves our planet without possibility. Therefore, though poverty is a poor existence, complicity is a poorer excuse.” 

Related Galleries

She went on to talk about how action is needed to combat climate change and how important it is to fight to preserve the planet. 

Amanda Gorman at the United Nations General Assembly.

“We must go the distance, though this battle is hard and huge, though this fight we did not choose, for preserving the Earth, isn’t a battle too big to win, but a blessing too large to lose,” she said. “This is the most pressing truth: That our people have only one planet to call home and our planet has only one people to call its own. We can either divide and be conquered by the few, or we can decide to conquer the future and say that today a new dawn we wrote, say that as long as we have humanity, we will forever have hope.” 

For the speaking engagement, Gorman looked to Prada. Gorman wore a white column dress with a boat neckline and a geometric cape. 

Gorman is no stranger to Prada. She wore a bright yellow coat and red headband from the brand when she first catapulted into the spotlight during President Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration in 2021 where she recited her powerful poem, “The Hill We Climb.” Gorman’s look caused a spike in searches for the headband, and searches for red headbands increased by 560 percent following the inauguration. 

