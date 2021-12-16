First Look at Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’

The first images of Hulu’s “The Dropout” have been revealed.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts uploaded numerous photos of its anticipated series.

In all four of the images, Amanda Seyfried is shown playing Elizabeth Holmes in her signature black turtleneck and updo, alongside Naveen Andrews, who was tapped to play Holmes’ romantic and business partner Sunny Balwani.

“The Dropout” follows the real story of Holmes’ life and career as an entrepreneur, creating the medical technology company Theranos in 2003 and becoming the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire. However, as time went on, investigations indicated that Theranos was not as successful as it claimed to be, leading the company to its now-defunct status and Holmes being indicted on fraud in 2018. (Holmes’ case began on Aug. 31 and is set to last 13 weeks or longer.)

The series is based on a podcast of the same name by ABC Radio, which was hosted by Rebecca Jarvis.

When the series was first announced in February, “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon was initially set to play Holmes. However, the following month, McKinnon withdrew from the project and was replaced by Seyfried. “The Dropout” will also star William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf and Elizabeth Marvel, among others.

Holmes’ story has been retold a number of times in the past. In 2018, journalist John Carreyrou, a former reporter with The Wall Street Journal, wrote a nonfiction book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” detailing his experience covering the rise and fall of Theranos. Following the release of the ABC Radio podcast, HBO premiered a two-hour documentary called “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley” in March 2019.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple Studios is planning a film adaptation of Carreyrou’s book, with Jennifer Lawrence starring as Holmes. The movie is set to be directed by Adam McKay and written by Vanessa Taylor.

“The Dropout” is set to premiere on Hulu starting March 3.

