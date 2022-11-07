×
Amanda Seyfried Wears Michael Kors Bodysuit With Palazzo Pants for CFDA Awards

The actress stepped out in a spring 2023 Michael Kors Collection look and joined the designer on the red carpet.

Amanda Seyfried attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing a black Michael Kors Collection look.

The silhouette incorporated an asymmetric bodysuit and linen-gauze palazzo pants. A belt was wrapped at the waist with one of the straps hanging just below her knee.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Amanda Seyfried attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Amanda Seyfried attends the CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York. Getty Images

Seyfried’s footwear choice for the evening featured black ankle-strap sandals that coordinated with her dress’ dark tone.

She added nodes of brightness to her look, accessorizing with a silver metallic statement cuff bracelet, diamond earrings and a red lip. She wore her hair in waved curls, parted to her right side.

Seyfried attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2015, stepping out in a vibrant midi dress by Rodarte that incorporated an asymmetrical feathered hemline bustier. It was embellished with floral embroidery across the bodice.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Michael Kors and Amanda Seyfried attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Michael Kors and Amanda Seyfried attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York. Getty Images

The same year, she stepped out for the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in a white Givenchy dress from its spring 2016 collection.

The CFDA Fashion Awards honor and recognize some of the industry’s most innovative designers, visionaries and creators. This year’s event was in partnership with Amazon Fashion. Natasha Lyonne was the host, with Cher, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, and Trevor Noah among the evening’s presenters. Virgil Abloh was posthumously honored with the association’s Board of Trustees Award. Skims was the recipient of the CFDA’s first Innovation Award, and Law Roach was honored with the CFDA’s Inaugural Stylist Award.

