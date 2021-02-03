How to Re-create Amanda Seyfried’s Old Hollywood Glamour Look in “Mank”

Amanda Seyfried received her first Golden Globe nomination Wednesday morning for best supporting actress for her role in the David Fincher-directed Netflix film “Mank.”

Seyfried plays actress Marion Davies, the love interest of newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst (played by Charles Dance) in the film. Costume designer Trish Summerville studied the styles created by old Hollywood studio costume designers, such as Edith Head and Adrian, for the film and designed several dresses for Seyfried’s character that resembled the fashion of that era.

“Lamé became very big in the Thirties,” Summerville told WWD in a December interview. “At this time, [Davies] is a little older, but we did no bra so there’s this carefree feeling. I wanted to show she was still a prominent actress even though she wasn’t making the transition from silent to talkies.”

While “Mank” is filmed in black and white, Seyfried’s beauty look mimics the old Hollywood glamour styles of the 1940s. Seyfried, a Lancôme ambassador, appeared fresh-faced throughout the film with glowing skin and a deep red lip.

Seyfried’s look was created with several products from the brand. Seyfried’s glowing skin was created with the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick and Lancôme Dual Finish Powder Foundation, and finished off with the brand’s blush in shade Aplum.

The actress’ doe-eyed look was emphasized with the Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara and the Lancôme Le Crayon Khol eyeliner in brown and purple shades. Seyfried’s lips were coated in the Lancôme L’Absolu Intimate Lipstick in a bright red hue.

Old Hollywood glamour was a popular theme among the costumes and beauty seen in some of the movies and TV shows nominated for this year’s Golden Globes, including Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” and Hulu’s “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air on Feb. 28.

