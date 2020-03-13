Influencer Amanda Stanton is bringing her fashion line to Bloomingdale’s.

The former “The Bachelor” contestant launched Lani the Label last year with a direct-to-consumer platform and focus on boutique retail relationships. Stanton is now expanding her retail presence with an 11-piece spring collection that launched exclusively at two Bloomingdale’s doors — in New York City and Sherman Oaks, Calif. — and will arrive at the retailer’s web site later this month.

In its first year, Lani the Label reached nearly $600,000 in e-commerce sales, said Stanton. She expects that number to grow in 2020, due, in part, to the Bloomingdale’s partnership.

“For 2020, we’re projecting at least $2 million between our e-comm site and wholesale platforms,” said Stanton.

In an e-mail, Arielle Siboni, Bloomingdale’s digital fashion director for ready-to-wear, called Stanton “a great role model for women” whose line will resonate with Bloomingdale’s Millennial customers.

“It’s important for influencer-led lines to bring excitement to the Bloomingdale’s assortment and animation into our stores,” said Siboni. “The lines we have brought in so far, whether it be WeWoreWhat or influencer collaborations with our private label, Aqua, have been extremely successful. This approach allows us to always be looking for new opportunities that will differentiate ourselves and resonate with our customers.”

