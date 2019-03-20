The latest influencer fashion launch takes on the theme of mommy and me style.

Amanda Stanton, former “The Bachelor” contestant turned author and influencer, revealed today the launch of her fashion line, Lani the Label. The debut collection consists of 15 pieces, all dresses with the exception of one duster coat. The line was inspired, in part, by Stanton’s following — 93 percent of whom are women, according to Stanton — and includes matching mother-daughter sets, all priced under $90.

“I wanted to make sure that these dresses were casual, you can wear for every day — those outfits are usually the most popular,” Stanton said. “Also there’s so many people that are getting married and have bridal showers to go to, so I wanted to make sure to have a few perfect white dresses in there. And then a majority of my followers are not moms, so I kept in mind not just focusing on the mommy and me aspect, but creating a really affordable and cute women’s line and taking some of those pieces and turning them into kids sizes.”

Lani the Label gets its name from “lani,” the Hawaiian word for heaven. Stanton’s daughters — Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5 — played a role in the design process and appear in the campaign.

“[My] daughters are very opinionated when it comes to getting dressed,” Stanton said. “My kids love to wear dresses, they love to wear things that they feel girly in, they like dresses that twirl. I had them give me a lot of input when it came to designing the dresses because I wanted to make sure they were going to want to wear these pieces.”

Asked what kind of content her followers respond best to, Stanton said “stuff that’s relatable,” including content that features her daughters.

“[My followers] love when I post stuff with my boyfriend and my family and things they can relate to,” she said. “They love the fashion side of things, especially when it’s me matching with my kids and getting more insight on how to style outfits.”

Lani the Label launches on March 26, with new drops occurring once a season. The line will be sold exclusively via Lanithelabel.com. Stanton is exploring retail partnerships.

