Women’s rights organization Equality Now will honor young actress Amandla Stenberg with the inaugural Changemaker Award at its Make Equality Reality Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. The Changemaker Award, presented by Gucci and Chime for Change, celebrates the next generation of activists who are championing gender equality and inspiring positive change through self-expression and active citizenship.

“The Hunger Games” and “The Hate U Give” actress has received widespread acclaim for speaking out about sexual violence and for using her platforms to protest against inequality and injustice. Comedian and actress Whitney Cummings will serve as the evening’s host.

The event will also honor author Margaret Atwood (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as a longtime champion of women’s rights, as well as philanthropist and behavioral geneticist Sue Smalley, Ph.D. for her invaluable part in making gender equality a reality through her role on Equality Now’s board.

Yasmeen Hassan, global executive director of Equality Now, said, “We are in a difficult time in history with backtracking on human rights and equality for women and girls. I see hope and great potential in the unprecedented activism of youth who are finding new ways to raise their voices against injustice. The future is theirs and we are thrilled to launch the Changemaker Award with Gucci and Chime for Change to recognize their passion, courage and creativity.”

“Now more than ever, it is vital to support the next generation of activists as they fight for their future, leading the charge to create meaningful change,” said Susan Chokachi, president and chief executive officer of Gucci America. “Amandla has the passion and courage to stand up to the injustices facing her generation. We are proud to support her work, and are inspired by her determination to advance gender equality.”

Stenberg has been recognized globally for her crusade toward sparking thoughtful conversation using social media to spread awareness and knowledge on topics such as cultural appropriation, intersectional feminism, mindfulness, biracial identity, sexual identity, gender and beauty standards, to name few.

Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director best known for creating and starring in the NBC series “Whitney.” She also co-created and co-wrote the Emmy-nominated CBS series “2 Broke Girls.” Earlier this year, Cummings made her directorial debut with the feature adaptation of the best-selling book “The Female Brain” and released her first book, “I’m Fine…and Other Lies.” Cummings also teamed up with Lee Daniels to create an untitled half-hour dramedy for Amazon Studios and Fox 21 TV Studios that revolves around the staff of an ombudsman’s office at a college and navigates politically correct culture and cultural zeitgeist.