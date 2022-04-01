CEO Pay Comparisons: Amazon’s Easily Outstrips Macy’s, Urban

If CEO pay is a rough measure of a company’s absolute power, it’s another sign that Amazon is still winning.

Regulatory filings on Friday from Amazon, Macy’s Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. detailed the pay at the top and showed Amazon’s president and chief executive officer Andrew Jassy is far ahead.

Jassy logged epic compensation last year of $212.7 million — with 99.5 percent of that coming from stock awards. While the full value of that compensation will rely on the performance of Amazon’s shares, it’s still a pretty penny.

CEOs often get especially rich packages when they first get the job and Jassy took over the gig from founder Jeff Bezos last year, who remains executive chair.

While it’s a payday that would stand out at any time, it seemed especially notable coming to light the same day Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island voted to unionize.

The new Amazon chief’s pay made the salary package at Macy’s look small by comparison.

Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s, saw his pay increase 10.9 percent to $12.3 million, including stock awards valued at $7.1 million and incentive pay of $3.3 million.

Technically, Gennette made more at work last year than Bezos did.

Bezos — who according to Forbes is the world’s richest man with a fortune of $177 billion — received a salary of $81,840 last year. (Security costs of $1.6 million for the tech icon were also counted as compensation).

But in the salary modestly department, Urban Outfitters’ CEO Richard Hayne has Bezos beat, receiving a salary of just $1 last year, in keeping with his past habit. Hayne did, however, receive a $5,000 bonus as well as $1 million in incentive pay.

