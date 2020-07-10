Amazon is asking its employees to delete TikTok for security reasons.

The company asked its employees in an e-mail today to delete the social media app from any of their devices that can “access Amazon e-mail,” according to a report by the New York Times. Employees were asked to delete TikTok by Friday “to obtain mobile access to their Amazon e-mail.”

TikTok is owned by Chinese technology company, ByteDance, which has caused scrutiny and concern in the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested a possible ban on TikTok in an interview on Monday with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, stating the app serves as a national security threat.

“Whether it was the problems of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure, we’ve gone all over the world and we’re making a real progress getting that out,” Pompeo said. “We declared ZTE a danger to American national security. We’ve done all of these things. With respect to Chinese apps on peoples’ cell phones, the United States will get this one right, too.”

When asked by Ingraham if Americans should download TikTok, Pompeo responded: “Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok has already been banned in India and there have been reports that the Australian government is also looking at banning the app.

