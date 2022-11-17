×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Business

Macy’s Shows Q3 Declines But Raises Earnings Outlook

Eye

Inside the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Party at the Brooklyn Museum

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

A car fire near the entrance of Amazon's New York offices caused concern among some employees Thursday morning.

APRIL 29th 2022: Amazon stock plunges after reporting a $4 billion dollar loss for Q1 2022 - the first quarterly loss for the company since 2015. - File Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/28/20 Businesses and retail stores in Manhattan on July 28, 2020 as certain restrictions are eased as part of the Phase 4 Reopening in New York City during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. While many of the larger corporations have managed to navigate the financial storm caused by the pandemic, other retailers have struggled to stay in business. Here, an Amazon Go location. (NYC)
Amazon zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge.

But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment.  

The Seattle-based tech juggernaut signed the lease for reportedly 359,000 square feet of office space in the 1.8 million-square-foot building several years ago.

Related Galleries

Asked about the fire, an Amazon spokesperson said late in the day Thursday, “At this point, we don’t have any additional information to share.”

Like Meta, Twitter and other major tech companies, Amazon is in the midst of making substantial cuts to its workforce. While Meta is laying off 13 percent of its staff — more than 11,000 employees — and Twitter has slashed its 7,000-plus global team by 50 percent, Amazon has yet to publicly pin a number on its job cuts.

Meanwhile with holiday shopping picking up steam, some neighborhood watch groups and police departments are reminding shoppers to safeguard deliveries wherever possible. “Porch piracy” has become a problem for many online shoppers who increased their purchases during the pandemic. According to a recent Security.org survey of 18,000 adults in 50 states about the issue, nearly 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months, with the median value of stolen merchandise being $50, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a thirtysomething 5-foot, 7-inch female of light complexion, who was operating an Amazon delivery truck in Brooklyn on the afternoon of Oct. 29. After exiting the vehicle to deliver packages at a home at 58th Street and 13th Avenue, the person removed and opened packages that had already been delivered to a nearby residence before fleeing the location in the company truck to parts unknown.

No injuries have been reported in this grand larceny incident, according to the NYPD. The individual was last seen wearing an Amazon vest, an orange hoodie and orange sneakers. Any tips are to be directed to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, via the CrimeStoppers’ site or on Twitter@NYPDTips.  

New York City police officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying this person.

In other Amazon-related news, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union put the word out to media about its plans to join a few other unions and community groups in standing in solidarity outside the Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, on Friday as part of a worldwide day of actions directed at Amazon. Unions will be demonstrating and striking as part of Make Amazon Pay, an effort to hold Amazon responsible for its alleged “poor working conditions and negative impact on communities,” the RWDSU said. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Hot Summer Bags

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad