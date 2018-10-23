SWITCHING OFF: Amazon Fashion has gone off-line with a pop-up store on Baker Street in London to engage with its online customers. The company’s first pop-up store in Europe opened Tuesday and will trade until Saturday, offering a range of in-store events ranging from fashion to fitness.

To excite consumers and keep them coming back, the merchandise will rotate every other day to fit in line with a theme. Everything has been chosen by Amazon Fashion’s in-house stylists.

“We’re always looking for ways to surprise and delight our customers and we wanted to create a different shopping experience that’s both memorable and fun,” said Susan Saideman, vice president of Amazon Fashion Europe.

“On Day Three, we have a curated selection of fitness and ath-leisure brands and products to complement the in-store yoga sessions for that day,” Saideman said. Other events include denim customization by Pepe Jeans, a beauty trend panel on Wednesday night and personal stylists who will be available throughout the week.

The pop-up will house a range of brands including Love Moschino, Calvin Klein, Puma, Levi’s and Vans alongside Amazon’s own labels such as Iris & Lilly, Truth & Fable and Find. They are meant to showcase the site’s “top-to-toe offering.”

Amazon Fashion launched its first private label in 2017 and, to date, produces five private labels ranging from occasionwear to lingerie to street style. According to an Amazon Fashion spokesperson, building these private labels was a response to customer demand.

“Customer reviews are really important to us and we can see exactly what they are looking for and what they respond to, we just wanted to make sure that we were offering everything the customer could possibly want.

“Our in-house design team is obsessed with customer reviews. The first thing they do every morning is check the reviews. They’re really keen to see how their products are performing and that’s why private brands are working so well for us,” the spokesperson said.

A red lace party dress from Truth & Fable and a leopard print skirt from Find are part of the offering. All of these products can be purchased through Amazon Smile codes as well as on tablets placed around the pop-up space.

While navigating the expanse of merchandise on Amazon can be overwhelming, the Amazon Fashion team has been working on curating the fashion site with trend pages and stylist suggestions.

“We’re hoping the pop-up shop will reinforce the brands and product selection even if it can be tricky to find things on the site,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the crowded e-commerce space, Amazon Fashion is confident that it can be a draw for consumers. “We have convenience on our side, we really do pride ourselves on being able to offer that to the consumer with Prime, Prime Now, Amazon lockers and all our delivery options. Everyone’s going to want things quicker and faster and this is what we can offer,” the spokesperson commented.