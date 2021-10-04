Amazon Reveals Holiday Beauty Haul Savings Event

Amazon is kicking off the 2021 holiday shopping season with a new savings event.

The e-commerce giant is hosting its Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul starting Monday. This is Amazon’s first beauty-specific sale, with deals and savings offered through Oct. 25. The sale covers all of Amazon’s beauty offerings, including categories like Premium Beauty, Indie Beauty, Clean Beauty, Black-owned Beauty and K-Beauty.

Amazon will be revealing new deals each week for the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. From today through Oct. 7, up to 40 percent off will be offered for the “Holiday Look” category, which includes makeup and hair care products from brands like IGK, Honest Beauty, NYX, Revlon, Haus Laboratories and Real Techniques.

From Oct. 8 to 11, Amazon is offering up to 34 percent off on skin care products from brands like PCA Skin, Bioderma, Honest Beauty, The Body Shop, EltaMD and Philips. Deals on men’s grooming products will be offered from Oct. 12 to 15 from brands like American Crew and The Art of Shaving.

Beauty tools will be discounted up to 40 percent off from Oct. 16 to 23 on brands like T3, Drybar and GHD. The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul will end with deals on fragrances from Oct. 24 to 25 on brands like Nautica, Fila and Rebecca Minkoff.

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul comes a few months after the company hosted its second Amazon Prime Day shopping event in a year. This past Amazon Prime Day proved to be successful for the company’s third-party sellers, who moved more than 70 million products over the two-day shopping event.

