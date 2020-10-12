Amazon Prime Day is back with a lengthy list of fashion and beauty brands participating in the sales event.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event was initially postponed from July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and will now take place for a 48-hour period starting on Oct. 13.

Prime Day is historically Amazon’s biggest selling day of the year, thanks in large part to the growing list of major brands that offer savings of up to 50 percent off.

Here, WWD looks at some of the fashion and beauty brands offering savings on Amazon Prime Day 2020. Read on for more.

Bio Ionic

Bio Ionic is offering 30 percent off on hair tools, including the Powerlight Pro Dryer and the Onepass Straightening Iron.

Bliss

Bliss is offering between 30 to 50 percent off on Amazon Prime Day 2020. Products that will be 50 percent off include the Ex-Glow-Sion Eye Cream, Triple Oxygen Mask, Pore Patrol Detox Mask, Jelly Glow Ball Cleanser and more.

Calvin Klein

The brand is offering up to 35 percent off on its underwear styles.

Champion

Champion is offering up to 40 percent off on select styles.

Colorproof

The hair-care brand is offering 30 percent off on products, including its Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner, Anti-Hair Loss Serum and Blonde Violet Shampoo and Conditioner, among others.

Coty fragrances

Several Coty-owned fragrance brands are offering discounts on Amazon Prime Day. Calvin Klein’s CK One Eau de Toilette will be 30 percent off from $78 and Obsession Eau de Parfum will be 30 percent off from $92. Hugo Boss’ Boss In Motion Eau de Toilette will be 33 percent off from $70 and Lacoste’s Essential Eau de Toilette will be 30 percent off from $77.

Ecotools

The beauty tools brand is offering 20 percent off for its Perfecting Blender Duo and Start the Day Beautifully Brush Kit.

Embryolisse

The French skin-care brand is offering 25 percent off on products.

Fekkai

The hair-care brand is offering 25 percent off on full-size products.

Flower Beauty

Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty brand is offering a 20 percent discount on all makeup products.

Freeman Beauty

Freeman Beauty is offering 20 percent off on its assortment of face masks, including its Rejuvenating Cucumber Pink Salt Clay Mask, Anti-Stress Dead Sea Minerals Clay Mask, Deep Clearing Manuka Honey + Tea Tree Oil Clay Mask and more.

Garnier

Garnier is offering 30 percent off select products across skin and hair categories, such as the Sleek & Shine Shampoo, Conditioner and Anti-Frizz Serum Kit, the Honey Treasures Shampoo, Conditioner and Repairing Hair Mask Kit and the SkinActive Hydrating Sheet Masks.

Grande Cosmetics

Grande Cosmetics will offer 30 percent off on all makeup products, except for holiday sets.

Hush Puppies

The shoe brand is offering an extra 30 percent off on already-marked down styles.

Joanna Vargas

Joanna Vargas is offering 20 percent off all skin-care products.

Juara

Skin-care brand Juara is offering 20 percent off on all products — except for its Candlenut Body Crème.

Kenra

The hair-care brand is offering 30 percent off on select products, such as its Color Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner, Platinum Silkening Mist Spray and Platinum Luxe One Leave-In Miracle Spray.

L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal Paris is offering 20 percent off products across makeup, skin care, hair care and hair color.

Lano

The lip-care brand is offering 30 percent off on some of its best-selling products, such as its 101 Ointment, 101 Coconutter Multi-Balm and Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment.

Laura Geller

The cosmetics brand is offering 50 percent off on its Baked collection products. Laura Geller is also providing a gift with purchase on orders of $35 or more.

Levi’s

The fashion brand is offering up to 40 percent off on select styles.

Lorac Cosmetics

The makeup brand is offering 30 percent off on select products, such as its Soft Focus Longwear Foundation and Glass Skin Primer.

Lumene

The Nordic-inspired beauty brand is offering 25 percent off on all products, including its Nordic-C Pure Glow Cleansing Balm and Instant Illumination Beauty Serum.

Maybelline

Maybelline is offering between 20 to 25 percent off on makeup products across eye, face and lips.

New Balance

The shoe brand is offering 30 percent off on select styles.

NYDJ

The denim brand is offering a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal on Amazon Prime Day.

Oars + Alps

The personal-care brand is offering between 15 to 25 percent off on products, including its collection of natural deodorants, moisturizer, eye cream, face wash and cleansing wipes.

Oribe

Oribe is offering 30 percent off on its full-sized best sellers, such as its Gold Lust collection and Dry Texturizing Spray.

Physicians Formula

The mass market beauty brand is offering 30 percent off on select products, such as its Ultimate Butter Collection, Eye Booster Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, Perfect Matcha Cleansing Balm, Butter Highlighter and Rose Kiss All Day Lip Colors.

R+Co

The hair-care brand is offering 30 percent off on all products.

Real Techniques

The beauty tools brand is offering 20 percent off on makeup sponges.

Redken

The hair-care brand is offering between 40 and 50 percent off on women’s and men’s products. Deals include liter-sized versions of Redken’s All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner for 42 percent off, Redken’s Deep Clean Dry Shampoo for 40 percent off and Redken Brews’ Daily Shampoo and Conditioner for 50 percent off.

Ren Clean Skincare

The skin-care brand is offering 20 percent off on Amazon Prime Day on products such as its Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream and Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream.

Shopbop

The Shop by Shopbop, which carries designers such as 3.1 Phillip Lim, Ulla Johnson, A.L.C., Tory Burch, Alice + Olivia and Staud, among others, is offering between 15 to 40 percent off on select styles.

Skyn Iceland

The skin-care brand is offering 25 percent off on some of its best-selling products, such as its Brightening Eye Serum, Hydro Cool Firming Neck Gels, Glacial Face Wash and Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, among others.

Strivectin

The beauty brand is offering 30 percent off on all products.

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger is offering 30 percent off on select apparel items.

Watch brands

Brands such as Citizen, Bulova, Annie Klein and Fossil are offering up to 50 percent off on watch styles.

