A lengthy list of fashion and beauty brands are participating in Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Amazon is bringing back its popular two-day shopping event on June 21 and 22 after hosting its latest iteration in October. The 48-hour event will include savings across virtually all categories the e-commerce giant carries, as well as limited-time Lightening Deals.

Fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Izod and Anne Klein, among others, will be participating in Amazon Prime Day, discounting their apparel and accessories up to 60 percent off. Many beauty brands will also be participating, including L’Oréal Paris, which is offering 20 percent off across makeup, skin care and hair care, and Kate Somerville, which is giving a 30 percent discount on its top-selling skin care products.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the fashion and beauty deals to check out during Amazon Prime Day 2021. Read on for more.

Anne Klein

Anne Klein watches will be discounted up to 60 percent off on Amazon Prime Day.

Bliss

Bliss is offering 30 to 50 percent off on its skin care products for Amazon Prime Day. The products that will be 50 percent off include its Fab Foaming 2-in-1 Cleanser & Exfoliator, Green Tea Wonder Clarifying Overnight Gel Mask, Makeup Melt Jelly Cleanser and Rose Gold Rescue Toner, among others.

Calvin Klein is offering 20 percent off its men’s apparel items, such as its button-down shirts, T-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts and jackets, among others.

Dose & Co.

The collagen brand is offering 20 percent off its entire range of products.

EcoTools

The beauty tools brand is offering several discounts, including 25 percent off its Start the Day Beautifully Kit, 20 percent off its Brush Shampoo 2 Count and 30 percent off its BioBlender 2 Count.

Freeman Beauty

Freeman Beauty is giving 15 percent off its Facial Mask Variety Pack, which includes face masks like its Oil Absorbing Clay, Renewing and Moisturizing Peel Off and Polishing Charcoal face mask. The brand is also offering 15 percent off its Facial Mask Variety Bundle, which includes the Peel Off Face Masks with Clay + Dead Sea Minerals.

Garnier

Garnier is offering 25 to 30 percent off on its skin and hair care products. The brand is giving 30 percent off all Micellar Cleansing Water 2 Packs, 25 percent off its Green Labs Serum Creams and 30 percent off its Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Shampoo and Conditioners, among other deals.

It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics is offering 20 percent off its Instant Vitality Bundle and Cleanse & Hydrate Bundle for Amazon Prime Day. The Instant Vitality Bundle includes the Your Most Beautiful You Palette, the Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder and the Wand Ball Brush. The Cleanse and Hydrate Bundle includes the Confidence in a Cleanser, the Confidence in a Cream and the Heavenly Luxe Facial Cleansing and Exfoliating Mitt.

Izod

Izod is offering 20 percent off on men’s apparel items, including polo shirts, button-down shirts, shorts, pants and other products.

Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville is giving 30 percent off its top-selling skin care products for Amazon Prime Day. The discount applies to its EradiKate Acne Treatment, ExfoliKate Cleanser, Goat Milk Moisturizer, Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 and Retinol Eye Cream, among other products.

Kenra Professional

The hair care brand is offering several discounts for Amazon Prime Day, including 50 percent off its Blow Dry Spray, 40 percent off its Texturizing Taffy and Volume Mousse Extra 17 and 30 percent off other products.

L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal Paris is discounting its makeup, skin care, hair care and hair color products by 20 percent. Select skin care products, such as the Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer and the Collagen Face Moisturizer, are 25 percent off.

La Chatelaine

The beauty brand is discounting its hand cream and soap sets by 15 to 20 percent for Prime Day.

Lano

The lip balm brand is discounting its products by 25 percent.

Living Proof

Living Proof is giving 30 percent off on its Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo + Full Dry Volume bundle, its Jumbo Dry Shampoo and its Color Care Shampoo, Conditioner and Whipped Glaze bundle.

Lorac

Lorac is offering 20 percent off on select cosmetics, including its Pro Palette Noir, Pro Palette Soleil, Unzipped Palette and Pro Contour Palette, among others.

Mario Badescu

The skin care brand is offering 30 percent off its entire line for Prime Day. This includes its bestsellers such as its Drying Lotion and facial sprays and its new products like the Cleansing Oil, Gentle Foaming Cleanser and the AHA Body Lotion.

Maybelline

Maybelline is offering 20 percent off many of its products for Amazon Prime Day, including its Great Lash Mascara, The Blushed Nudes Palette, SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Instant Age Rewind Concealer and many others.

Mustela

Baby-care brand Mustela is discounting its products by 25 to 40 percent for Amazon Prime Day. The discount applies to products like its Gentle Cleansing Gel, Baby Bath Time Gift Set, Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 and Sunscreen Lotion Face+ Body SPF 50.

NYX

NYX is offering 20 percent off on several of its makeup products, including its Epic Ink Liner, Pore Filler Primer, Makeup Mineral Finishing Powder, Butter Gloss and Ultimate Shadow Palette, among other products.

Real Techniques

The beauty tools brand is discounting its Everyday Essentials Makeup brush by 26 percent.

Sand & Sky

The beauty brand is offering 20 to 30 percent off on its products, such as the APC Mask, AEA Dreamy Glow Drops, TSW Boost Cream and the Purify & Glow Kit, among others.

Skyn Iceland

The skin care brand is offering 20 percent off its products from June 15 to 21 and then 25 percent off from June 22 to 23 for Amazon Prime Day.

Tommy Hilfiger is offering up to 20 percent off on select women’s and men’s apparel items.

