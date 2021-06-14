Amazon is giving shoppers another chance to experience its highly anticipated sales event.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is back later this month, offering customers big discounts on virtually all categories the e-commerce giant offers. Following last year’s iteration, which took place in October, Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be a two-day event starting on June 21 that will offer big sales and Lightning Deals.

Although the company postponed its Amazon Prime Day last year to October due to the pandemic, the sales event brought in over $3.5 billion in sales from third-party sellers, marking an increase of 60 percent from the previous year’s Prime Day. In 2019, Amazon sold roughly 175 million products, which analysts estimated generated $7.16 billion in revenue.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you can expect on Amazon Prime Day 2021. Read on for more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be held on June 21 and 22 for a 48-hour period. Some deals will go live prior to Prime Day for Amazon Prime members.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to participate in Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is only available to Amazon Prime members.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started in 2015 as a way for the company to celebrate its 20th anniversary. It’s since transformed into an annual sales event that typically takes places in July. Due to the pandemic, last year’s Amazon Prime Day was postponed to October.

What deals will be offered on Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a site-wide sales event, so virtually all categories offered on the e-commerce site will include discounts. The company hasn’t released its full sales offerings yet, but has included some discounts on the Amazon Prime Day landing page.

Like previous years, the company is offering discounts on its own Amazon devices, including $35 off on the Amazon Echo Show 5, $30 off on the Amazon Halo and $40 off Amazon Echo ear pods. Other deals currently on the web site include saving $10 on Prime Day when you spend $10 with a small business and 10 percent back on select LG and Sony TVs with an Amazon Prime credit card.

Are there any early Amazon Prime Day deals?

Amazon has released some of its Prime Day discounts in the weeks leading up to the sales event, including the deals on its Amazon products as well as up to 40 percent off on select smart TVs.

What other discounts can I expect on Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon is offering Lightning Deals throughout Prime Day. These deals are quick, limited-time discounts that last from four to 24 hours. The deals will be revealed throughout the Prime Day event.

