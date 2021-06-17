Amazon is celebrating its annual Prime Day with a three-part concert.

The e-commerce giant has tapped Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi for the three-episode Amazon Prime Day Show, which celebrates the company’s Amazon Prime Day shopping event that begins on June 21.

The episodes debut on Amazon Prime Video today and will be available for all customers, both Prime members and non-Prime members, for 30 days.

Each episode will feature the musicians in different settings while performing some of their hit songs. Eilish’s episode finds the seven-time Grammy winner in a Parisian neighborhood, performing songs from her upcoming sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever.”

H.E.R.’s performance is set at Los Angeles’ Dunbar Hotel, which was in the 1930s and 1940s known as the hub of the city’s Black culture. The Oscar-winning singer performs songs from her new album, “Back of My Mind,” while reimagining what the hotel would look like if it was set in modern times.

Kid Cudi’s episode shows the rapper on the moon, performing songs from his album “Man on the Moon III.” The episode is also a collaboration with the International Space Orchestra, which is the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from the NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute and the International Space University.

Eilish is also releasing a merchandise collection with her episode, which is available on Amazon. The collection includes posters, T-shirts, sweaters and bandanas depicting images from Eilish’s new album.

READ MORE HERE:

Billie Eilish Covers Rolling Stone’s ‘Hot Issue’

The Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check Out on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Everything to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2021