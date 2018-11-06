ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS: Amazon is gearing up to inaugurate its first pop-up shop in Italy.

From Nov. 16, for 10 days, the North American retail giant will celebrate the Black Friday week and the upcoming holiday season with a 5,381-square-foot store located on Milan’s central Via Dante.

Called “Amazon Loft for Xmas,” the temporary shop will carry a wide selection of products, which will be associated with a Smile Code that can enable customers to discover more about each item from the Amazon app.

The store, which will be animated by a rich program of events and initiatives, will feature items from an array of companies operating in different fields, including HP, Microsoft, Garmin, Sony, Disney and Lego, as well as a selection of pieces from Amazon’s private labels, such as Find, Iris & Lily, Truth & Fable, Meraki and Aurique.

“With Amazon Loft for Xmas we want to give the chance to give everybody the chance to live a unique and innovative experience linked with the Amazon world,” said Amazon.it and Amazon.es country manager Mariangela Marseglia. “For us Milan is a very important city because for six years it has been housing our Italian headquarters and we are happy to consolidate our relationship with the city, also with these kinds of projects, which are an added value for all the citizens.”

On Monday, Amazon inaugurated a new 366,000-square-foot logistic plant near Bergamo, in Italy’s Lombardy region. The plant will employee 400 people in the next three years. Since its debut in the Italian market, Amazon has invested a sum of 800 million euros in the country.