Amazon wants shoppers to know who’s in charge.

The e-commerce giant has partnered with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg during March, or Women’s History Month, for a new campaign: Amazon x #InCharge. The campaign highlights women-owned businesses, their products and shares stories of various female entrepreneurs across the Amazon eco-sphere.

“To be in charge is first a commitment to ourselves,” said von Furstenberg. “It is respecting and trusting our character, knowing that it is forever the home and core of our strength. I am thrilled to work with Amazon in celebration of International Women’s Day,” she said, the global day of celebrating women that happens each year on March 8.

Consumers can shop an array of women-owned businesses and products at amazon.com/womenincharge all month long while reading the stories behind each business.

Brands like Piccolina, which does children’s wear; women’s ready-to-wear label N:philanthropy and vegan beauty brand OBIA Naturals.

“We are so grateful that Amazon is recognizing Piccolina and providing visibility to our mission, as well as other women-led brands, in honor of International Women’s Day,” said Heidi Iravani, founder and chief executive officer of Piccolina.

In addition, von Furstenberg has her own products for sale, exclusively on Amazon. These include a necklace, T-shirt and tote bag, all of which read “In Charge,” ranging in price from $55 to $48.

“International Women’s Day means a lot to me, because I’m a woman and I’m international and I want every woman to be in charge,” von Furstenberg said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up. But I knew I wanted to be able to be in charge; to be able to pay my bills and to have a man’s life in a woman’s body. And I became that woman.”